Pierce College offering spring quarter classes in Graham

Pierce College now offers college courses at Graham Kapowsin High School, providing access to higher education for communities in south Pierce County.

Courses are offered in the late afternoon and evenings, allowing working adults the added flexibility of earning college credits after work in their own community.

Classes are taught by Pierce College professors, and course offerings include general requirements students will need for nearly any career or education pathway they wish to pursue.

The following classes will be offered for Spring Quarter 2017:

· College 110 (College Success)

· English 102 (Argumentation and Research)

· Math 146 (Intro to Statistics)

· History 157 (History of the United States)

· Nutrition 101

Pierce College will also offer adult high school completion courses and English as a Second Language instruction.

Each course meets twice a week; services offered onsite will include free tutoring. Students may be eligible for financial aid or special funding.

Current or prospective students considering spring quarter classes may attend an upcoming information sessions at Graham-Kapowsin High School on March 1, 21 and 28 at 6 p.m.

How to enroll?

Currently enrolled students may register for Graham classes online at their scheduled appointment time. Select “Graham” as the site prior to searching for classes.

How can I get more information?

Contact Teri Kendall at (253) 864-3395 or tkendall@pierce.ctc.edu

Deb Davolio at (253) 912-2399 ext. 8788 or ddavolio@pierce.ctc.edu

FAQs

Who are the faculty teaching out here?

Pierce College Faculty from the Puyallup, Fort Steilacoom, and JBLM campuses will teaching the courses.

How can I change classes if I’m already registered for the PUY campus?

Using the online course schedule and the registration/scheduling tools, a student can add or drop a course offered at any site, including Graham.

What about parking, tutoring and other resources?

Tutoring and other academic support services will be available to support the success of students enrolled at the Graham site. Parking is conveniently available for students.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.