Early Semitic Peoples- The Origins of Western Civilization

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

John Petersen, Ph.D. will give a talk which will trace the beginnings of history and civilized life in the Fertile Crescent. This class is offered by Learning Is ForEver on Wednesday, March 8th from 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. It will be held on the Pacific Lutheran University campus – 12180 Park Avenue South, in the Anderson University Center, Room # 133. The public is welcome to attend. The class fee of $15 may be paid in cash or check at the door. Contact LIFE’s Program Coordinator, Laura at (253) 241-4166 or stewarla@plu.edu for details, or go to our LIFE website- www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar