Dr. Rachel Endo to Be Inaugural Dean of School of Education

TACOMA, WASH. — The University of Washington Tacoma has named Dr. Rachel Endo as the founding dean of the School of Education.

Dr. Endo comes to UW Tacoma from Hamline University, in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she has served since 2010 as chair of the teacher education department in the School of Education. Prior to that, she was on the faculty at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, Nebraska.

A first-generation college student, Dr. Endo received her undergraduate degree from University of Nebraska Omaha, from where she also obtained an MPA in Public Management and an MA in Education. Her PhD in Education is from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

“We are excited that Dr. Endo will become the inaugural dean of the UW Tacoma School of Education. She brings leadership vision and experience and a strong commitment to equity and social justice which match the values of our program,” said Dr. Raj Katti and Dr. Matthew Weinstein, co-chairs of the committee that coordinated the search for a new dean.

Her record of scholarship and service is impressive and lengthy. She has published in such journals as Journal of Language, Identity and Education; Diaspora, Indigenous and Minority Education; Journal of Cultural Heritage; Urban Review; Multicultural Education; and Bilingual Research Journal. Her areas of research interest include Asian American education; critical approaches to multicultural education; language and literacy needs of diverse populations; and urban teacher education. She has made more than 60 presentations at national academic conferences, including the Association for Asian American Studies, the American Educational Research Association and the National Association for Multicultural Education.

While at Hamline, Dr. Endo received the Hamline University 2015 Exemplary Teacher award and has served on community-based nonprofit boards, steering committees and task forces at the local, state and national levels. Most recently, she received the inaugural Don T. Nakanishi Excellence in Mentorship award at the 2017 conference of the American Educational Research Association.

The appointment completes the transition of UW Tacoma’s former Education Program into full-fledged school status. Achieving the milestone means the unit has reached a structural maturity that positions it for future growth and continued strengthening of its connections to the greater Tacoma community.

Dr. Endo will begin her new role as School of Education founding dean starting July 2017, succeeding Dr. Brian McAlister, who has served as interim director since July 2016.