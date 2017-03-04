BLM removes three drinking water wells

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Over the past several months, the Army is testing drinking water on its installations for the presence of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), two manmade chemicals found in many consumer and industrial products.

In accordance with Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act guidelines, JBLM is notifying on-base consumers of drinking water that three of the base’s 28 drinking water wells have been shut down and removed from the base drinking water system because they exceed the new EPA lifetime health advisory level (LHA) for PFOS and PFOA.

The remaining 25 wells will be used to meet JBLM’s drinking water needs.

JBLM’s drinking water is safe to drink.

To ensure the continued availability of safe drinking water for JBLM residents and employees, JBLM will continue a program of recurring sampling of drinking water sources for PFOS and PFOA and other requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act.