The Lakewood Playhouse Family Makes the “Impossible Possible”

The Family of LAKEWOOD PLAYHOUSE Supporters made the “Impossible Possible” last Sunday and raised $30,000 in order to retire the Lakewood Playhouse’s fiscal obligations and helped to make the theatre debt free by the end of this season!

It happened last Sunday, February 26th during its first ever annual Fundraiser for the Lakewood Playhouse. This new annual event was created to allow attendees to have the first chance to see the shows selected for the theatre’s next season.

The evening started with a goal of raising $30,000 to retire the theatre’s debt – which included a decade long loan that was established to obtain a Heating and Air Conditioning system in 2007 for the organization’s fifty-one year old theatre. The fundraiser was carefully organized by the Playhouse Board of Directors under the leadership of Box Office Manager, WENDY HUBER, and Board Treasurer, JULIE COLE.

The gathered Family of Volunteers and Donors proved, yet again, that they truly can make the “Impossible Possible” and made history by raising the entire $30,000 Goal in a little over two hours!

Managing Artistic Director, JOHN MUNN, posted the following message on their Facebook Accounts the next morning: “I have barely slept…Especially since last night… But woke up this morning humbled, beyond words, in thanks to all of the many, many, many people (Donors, Supporters, Staff, Board Members and especially Volunteers) that made last night’s historic Fundraiser possible!

But we can’t stop now and say we’ve climbed every mountain.

Instead of focusing on debt, we can now begin to focus on the theatre’s immediate and future needs….And, because of last night, we can.

We will succeed in expanding the building someday.

We will succeed in updating our sound system and performance microphones.

We will continue to improve the infrastructure of our existing space.

We will continue to try and present the best theatrical experiences that we can with stories you will love to hear.

How will we do this?

Because as we proved last night…

Our Lakewood Playhouse Family can make the “Impossible Possible.”

If you would like to help build on the success of Sunday’s Fundraiser and begin to help with the Lakewood Playhouse’s plans to improve its infrastructure and expand its building, you can still be a part of this historic event by making a donation to their Annual “Friend’s Fund” by calling their Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or through their website located at: www.lakewoodplayhouse.org/donate.html

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within theLakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “The Lakewood Playhouse Family Makes the Impossible Possible” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, atjmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.