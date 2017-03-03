Supporting Local Businesses with Bikes

Tacoma, Wash. – New and thriving business are making downtown an awesome place to be. With spring on the way, it is time to ride bikes. Our Bike to a Business program is designed to support local businesses and help get people moving around town without their cars.

We’re featuring nine local businesses to offer discounts to people on bikes within each businesses featured month! All businesses are equipped with bike racks, bike pumps, and an extra lock to make it easy for bike-riders to stop by their business.

Introducing the 2017 Bike to a Business partners:

The campaign will also be on social media and encourages people on bikes to post photos to show their love for local businesses by using #B2ABTacoma & #Bike253.

New riders can also attend our Intro to Urban Cycling event at Thea Foss Park on April 20, 2017 to learn more about the rules of the road or visit the City of Tacoma’s 9th annual Bike Swap on April 28, 2017 at University of Puget Sound to buy a new bike.

Downtown On the Go is the transportation advocate and resource for downtown Tacoma. We are working to create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, and transit accessible downtown. Contact our business outreach coordinator, Beka Burton, to collaborate!