Steilacoom High School Chamber Choir Invited to Sing at Carnegie Hall

The Steilacoom High School Chamber Choir has been invited, by conductor Dr. J. Edmund Hughes, to perform in a mass choir at Carnegie Hall, New York City, the first week of April 2017. Students will perform John Rutter’s Requiem, a classic and beloved large choral work with orchestra and soloists.

Choral Director Kasey Eck, has been working with these 17 talented students, rehearsing and performing locally to prepare for the trip. Numerous fundraising activities have been held to cover the travel, lodging and concert expenses related to the trip. This opportunity to perform with a once-in-a-lifetime choir, of over 200 members, is followed by a post-concert cruise beneath the Statue of Liberty in lower Manhattan.

The Chamber Choir is made up of seniors Abby Kelley, Sierra Flake, Claire Enfield, Marisa Cantu, Jaein Cho, Frank Kaufmann, David Denizard-Cruz, Ryan Marchant, Nate Lazarte, Dallin Skinner, juniors Angely Tagomata, Hope Stowers, Austin Cortez and sophomores Helaina Kaufmann, Josiah Hampton, Declan Winegar.

Tuesday, March 28, 2017, this choir and other Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 choral groups from the high school, Pioneer Middle and Saltar’s Point Elementary Schools, will perform at Pacific Lutheran University Lagerquist Hall. Performances will begin at 6:30 pm.