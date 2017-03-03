Pierce County’s Community Development Committee to hear ordinance adopting 2017 Comprehensive Plan amendments

The Pierce County Council’s Community Development Committee (CDC) will hear an ordinance that adopts 2017 Comprehensive Plan amendments and the public is encouraged to comment.

During the CDC meeting on Monday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m., the committee will conduct a public hearing on Ordinance 2017-6 adopting amendments to the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan policies and land use designations. The public can provide comment on the amendments in writing, by email, and in-person at the meeting. For more information click here.

The Pierce County Comprehensive Plan sets the direction for accommodating and directing growth and development in unincorporated portions of the county. The county’s zoning and development regulations are based on this policy document.

The amendments to the Comprehensive Plan include:

• Minor changes to the urban growth area boundary

• Identifying additional areas for potential annexation

• Changes to land use policies and text

• Changes in the Land Use Designation Map

Of note, the ordinance includes proposed amendments to county policies for designating Agricultural Resource Lands (ARL) and associated land use designation changes. The amendments stem from a study commissioned by the county council in 2016.

More detailed information on the amendments is available at the Pierce County Planning and Land Services webpage at www.piercecountywa.org/2016CompPlanAmendments.

In September 2016, the county council directed the Planning and Land Services (PALS) Department to conduct an analysis and review of the initiated amendments. Other advisory bodies have reviewed the amendments and made recommendations including the applicable Land Use Advisory Commissions and the Pierce County Regional Council. The Planning Commission reviewed the amendments at public hearings on January 11, 18, and 25, 2016 and forwarded their recommendation to the council on February 1, 2017.