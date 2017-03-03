Champions for Youth Breakfast set for March 23

The annual Champions for Youth Breakfast will be held at Old Country Buffet in the Lakewood Towne Center on March 23rd from 7-8:30am.

We are honored to have Clover Park High School principals, Tim Stults and Rene McCord, as our featured speakers. Several students will also share about their experiences with Communities in Schools. Board member Michael Tuncap, a CPHS alumni, will MC the event.

There is no charge at the door and guests will be invited to make a donation at the end of the event. All funds support our work with 1,500 students in Clover Park High School, Lochburn Middle School, Tillicum Elementary School, and Four Heroes Elementary Schools.

To make a reservation call the CISL office at 253-589-7489 or e-mail kidsandfamilies@cislakewood. org.