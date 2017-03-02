Westside Story – Sign Of The Times

As I travel around the planet and I do not have to travel far, I constantly run into signs that cause me to scratch my head and make that unmistakable utterance, “Huuunnnhh?” or that all too familiar hip phrase, “Say what?”

Let me show you what I mean.

PLEASE USE OTHER DOOR seems simple enough. This door is locked, and there is an arrow pointing toward the “other door”. The sign seems straightforward and easy to understand until…

PLEASE KEEP DOORS CLOSED AT ALL TIMES. I want to be on my best behavior and obey all the rules, but I feel like I am being held prisoner inside the building.

When you are blessed with my level of intellect, you are a problem solver. It did not take me long to develop a solution. I entered the men’s room and stood on the toilet tank which allowed me to boost myself out a tiny window. Luckily, when I dropped down from the second floor, I made a soft landing in an alley dumpster filled with taco scraps. I missed all the wine bottles.