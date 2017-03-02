University Place Museum open Saturday, March 4

Submitted by University Place Historical Society

Entertainment Alert. This Saturday, March 4, the University Place Museum will open from 10am to 2pm, just as it always is on the first Saturday of each month. Will you see the skeleton of a giant wooly mammoth? No, but you will find a complete collection of the Curtis High year books, as well as artifcacts from our city and surrounding region.

Two of the University Place Historical Society volunteer docents will be available to either answer your questions or direct it to one of the Socfiety members who will answer it later. The museum is located in Windmill Village, adjacent to City Hall, and across from the Fire Station. There is plenty of parking in the Windmill Village Drexler St parking lot. It’s fun, it’s free and afterwards you can enjoy lunch at one of the nearby restaurants.

See you there!