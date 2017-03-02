South Sound 911 public counter introducing Saturday business hours

Submitted by Kris McNamar, Community Relations Manager

Beginning Saturday, March 4, South Sound 911 will introduce Saturday business hours to better meet the needs of customers looking to apply for concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), or obtain fingerprints or background checks. Saturday business hours are 8:30 a.m, to 3 p.m., though fingerprinting services end at 2 p.m.

Expanded business hours are just one service improvement the public will notice. This week, South Sound 911 also began accepting credit and debit card payments, where before only cash or checks were accepted.

“We heard our community and listened to their requests for more convenience,” South Sound 911 Executive Director Andrew Neiditz said. “We are pleased to finally unveil some of the more customer-focused and user-friendly services we’ve been working toward.”

Many of the services available at South Sound 911’s public counter must be obtained in-person and previous weekday-only hours made it difficult for people to visit without taking time off work or school. The agency has been actively researching customer service solutions and continues to do so, including the exploration of online services.

South Sound 911’s Records department operates the public counter weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding holidays. It is located at 945 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma.