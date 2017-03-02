The Suburban Times

Remembering Medicine Creek

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

The Medicine Creek Treaty changed forever the lives of people residing in the South Puget Sound Region. Historian Drew Crooks, in a powerpoint presentation, will discuss the momentous Medicine Creek Council that took place on the Nisqually Delta in December 1854.

Medicine Creek Treaty Tree

This dramatic event brought together Native Americans and a contingent of American settlers led by Washington Territorial Governor Isaac Stevens. Over 160 years old, the Treaty continues to impact our region and both its Native and non-Native inhabitants. The legacy of Medicine Creek has not faded.

Program will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2:00 p.m at the DuPont Community Presbyterian Church in Historic DuPont, 502 Barksdale Ave. The program is presented by the DuPont Historical Society and Museum. Admission is free

