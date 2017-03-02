Remembering Medicine Creek

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

The Medicine Creek Treaty changed forever the lives of people residing in the South Puget Sound Region. Historian Drew Crooks, in a powerpoint presentation, will discuss the momentous Medicine Creek Council that took place on the Nisqually Delta in December 1854.

This dramatic event brought together Native Americans and a contingent of American settlers led by Washington Territorial Governor Isaac Stevens. Over 160 years old, the Treaty continues to impact our region and both its Native and non-Native inhabitants. The legacy of Medicine Creek has not faded.

Program will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2:00 p.m at the DuPont Community Presbyterian Church in Historic DuPont, 502 Barksdale Ave. The program is presented by the DuPont Historical Society and Museum. Admission is free