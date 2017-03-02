Pierce Transit to feature all-electric, zero-emission bus at South Sound Sustainability Expo

On Saturday, March 4 people around South Sound are invited to attend the 10th annual 2017 South Sound Sustainability Expo. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center and at Tollefson Plaza, located across from the Convention Center between Commerce Street and Pacific Avenue.

Pierce Transit, which is sponsoring the Expo, will have a display at Tollefson Plaza featuring a new all-electric, zero-emission bus. The public will be invited to climb aboard and get a feel for this new type of environmentally-friendly bus that will begin serving in Pierce County in 2018.

The Federal Transit Administration recently awarded Pierce Transit a $2.55 million grant to purchase the agency’s first-ever all-electric buses and related infrastructure. Pierce Transit will provide some additional funding with the goal of securing up to a half-dozen buses. The agency is now in the process of purchasing the buses and planning the infrastructure.

Pierce Transit has long been a leader in providing an environmentally-friendly bus fleet. Almost 80 percent of Pierce Transit’s current buses run on clean, compressed natural gas (CNG). The new all-electric, zero-emission buses will replace some of the agency’s remaining diesel buses. The new vehicles will be the first all-electric buses to operate in South Sound.

In addition to purchasing electric buses, Pierce Transit will be making major improvements to its routing system and restoring 35,000 service hours starting March 12. Current and future customers will find more direct routes, buses that arrive more often and service later on weekday evenings. For more information, visit piercetransit.org.