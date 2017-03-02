Increase Education Opportunities for Students

By Teresa Mull, Education Research Fellow, The Heartland Institute

In his recent op-ed (“The Opportunity Gap in Education”), Rep. Dick Muri wrote it is his goal to “make our schools a part of the solution to increased opportunities.”

The best way to do what Muri proposes is to get the government out of the picture and allow the free market (in the form of parents!) to determine what is best for children. Education choice programs enable competition and innovation to flourish. Quality rises, prices decrease, and families can access the best type of education to fit their needs, instead of being forced to attend a discriminatory, one-size-fits-all government monopoly system.