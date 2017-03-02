Increase Education Opportunities for Students

By Teresa Mull, Education Research Fellow, The Heartland Institute
In his recent op-ed (“The Opportunity Gap in Education”), Rep. Dick Muri wrote it is his goal to “make our schools a part of the solution to increased opportunities.”
The best way to do what Muri proposes is to get the government out of the picture and allow the free market (in the form of parents!) to determine what is best for children. Education choice programs enable competition and innovation to flourish. Quality rises, prices decrease, and families can access the best type of education to fit their needs, instead of being forced to attend a discriminatory, one-size-fits-all government monopoly system.
Comments
Chas. Ames says
‘The Heartland Institute’ is a libertarian platform.
If charter schools were successful, no advocacy would be necessary.
If charter schools were the panacea the vocal few claim, then they would have no problem pointing to an entity that relies upon it solely. We already have private schools as a choice. Why would libertarians want an enormous underclass of poorly educated citizens?
Fortunately NW residents are already finding out the truth about charter schools. They are not subject to uniform rules and have a high failure rate.
Every dollar that goes into a charter school CEO’s portfolio bonus is one less dollar for your child’s success portfolio.
Charles Ames
HP PTO Pres.