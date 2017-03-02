Congressman Denny Heck hosts ‘March 4 Our Health Care’

Tacoma, Wash. – On Saturday, March 4, U.S. Representative Denny Heck (WA-10) will be joined by Mayor Marilyn Strickland and South Sound residents who will speak out about the Affordable Care Act and its impact on their lives. Following the remarks will be a neighborhood walk to promote healthy living and civic engagement.

WHO:

Rep. Denny Heck (WA-10)

Marilyn Strickland, Mayor of Tacoma

Speakers from Washington’s 10th Congressional District

WHAT:

Community gathering about changes to the national health care system

WHEN:

Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

WHERE:

Portland Avenue Park (map)

3513 Portland Ave E

Tacoma, Wash. 98404

From Interstate 5 South, take Exit 135 for WA-167 N toward Puyallup/Portland Ave. Park is a 3-minute drive from exit.

The event is open to all members of the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP: dennyheck.house.gov/march4ourhealthcare