The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Congressman Denny Heck hosts ‘March 4 Our Health Care’

By Leave a Comment

Tacoma, Wash. – On Saturday, March 4, U.S. Representative Denny Heck (WA-10) will be joined by Mayor Marilyn Strickland and South Sound residents who will speak out about the Affordable Care Act and its impact on their lives. Following the remarks will be a neighborhood walk to promote healthy living and civic engagement.

WHO:
Rep. Denny Heck (WA-10)
Marilyn Strickland, Mayor of Tacoma
Speakers from Washington’s 10th Congressional District

WHAT:
Community gathering about changes to the national health care system

WHEN:
Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m.

WHERE:
Portland Avenue Park (map)
3513 Portland Ave E
Tacoma, Wash. 98404

From Interstate 5 South, take Exit 135 for WA-167 N toward Puyallup/Portland Ave. Park is a 3-minute drive from exit.

The event is open to all members of the public. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP: dennyheck.house.gov/march4ourhealthcare

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *