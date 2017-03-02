Brody is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Brody may look tough on the outside — slightly rough around the edges with a twinkle in his eye — but when cheek rubs come into play, he’s one big softy. The three-year-old has tested positive for the Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) (think kitty AIDS). Some cats live a normal life and never develop any complications, while other felines can go on to develop infections or other medical conditions. Given his status, Brody must be kept inside and ideally would be the only cat in the household, which is just fine with him. He’d love nothing more than to perch and look out at his kingdom, content as sole observer.

What’s more, the Domestic Shorthair’s adoption fee has been completely waived thanks to a generous donor. So definitely check out this cool cat today — #A514389. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.