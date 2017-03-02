Bates: Friday’s Northwest Now focuses on President Trump’s executive order on immigration

It was one of President Trump’s first acts since he took office last month, and it has millions of immigrants not only angry, but fearing for their future, as well.

On the next Northwest Now, host Tom Layson takes a closer look at President Trump’s executive orders that demand deportation of millions of undocumented immigrants, and places a travel ban on some Middle Eastern countries.

We’ll have a report from one local protest, and hear Congressman Derek Kilmer’s thoughts on this action. We’ll also speak to representatives from King County , the Seattle Chapter of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) , and we’ll talk to an immigration attorney.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.