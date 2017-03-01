Weather delays month-long closure of SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5

TACOMA – Due to an unfavorable weather forecast, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation on the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project have delayed work to reconstruct the northbound State Route 7 ramp to northbound Interstate 5.

A month-long closure needed to remove the existing SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 and reconstruct a new realigned ramp was scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. March 1. Because of rain in the forecast, the work will be rescheduled. Specific times and dates will be announced as they are identified.

Information on other Tacoma area construction or maintenance closures can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.