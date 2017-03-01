UPS Among Peace Corps’ 2017 Top Colleges

TACOMA—Today the Peace Corps announced that University of Puget Sound ranked No. 2 (tied) among small schools on the agency’s 2017 Top Volunteer-Producing Colleges and Universities list. There are 13 Puget Sound alumni currently volunteering worldwide.

“Peace Corps service is an unparalleled leadership opportunity that enables college and university alumni to use the creative-thinking skills they developed in school to make an impact in communities around the world,” Acting Peace Corps Director Sheila Crowley said. “Many college graduates view Peace Corps as a launching pad for their careers because volunteers return home with the cultural competency and entrepreneurial spirit sought after in most fields.”

Since the Peace Corps’ founding in 1961, 306 Puget Sound Loggers have traveled abroad to serve as volunteers. Puget Sound has consistently ranked highly in the list, including being named in the top five for the past three years. The university tied for the No. 1 spot in 2016. Puget Sound is among six Washington schools on the top colleges list.

In 2016 Washington ranked No. 4 among states with the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers, with 317 volunteers serving worldwide. Service in the Peace Corps is a life-defining, hands-on experience that offers volunteers the opportunity to travel to a community overseas and make a lasting difference in the lives of others.

Elena Cussler ’14 graduated from Puget Sound in 2014 and is currently serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Indonesia. While studying at the national liberal arts college, Cussler was inspired to consider life from a different perspective.

“Puget Sound instilled in me a drive to understand and expand my world view—a drive that continued on after graduation,” Cussler said. “Joining the Peace Corps gave me the opportunity to continue the education I started at college.”

The Peace Corps ranks its top volunteer-producing colleges and universities annually according to the size of the student body. Below is the list for the top small colleges:

Small Colleges & Universities – Total Volunteers:

Less than 5,000 undergraduates

Denison University – 16 University of Mary Washington – 13 University of Puget Sound – 13 St. Mary’s College of Maryland – 12 Whitworth University – 12 Hobart and William Smith Colleges – 12

To see the 2017 rankings of the Top 25 schools in each category visit: files.peacecorps.gov/university-rankings/2017/topschools2017.pdf