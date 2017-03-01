Training program trains transitioning military for free – and guarantees jobs to graduate

Submitted by ProTrain, LLC

The first GAF Roofing Academy is underway at ABC Supply Company, 9516 39th Ave. Ct. SW, Lakewood, WA (less than five miles from Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) ), offering transitioning military a hand up to returning to civilian life.

With over 125 years in the industry, GAF is the largest roofing manufacturer in North America, with sales exceeding $3 billion annually. GAF is 100% US owned and manufactures its products in America.

GAF will hire any Vet that attends the certification training required to enter this incredible industry. Training program is FREE to transitioning military members and Veterans and is already approved in the Career Skills Program (CSP) at JBLM.

Next class starts April 18. If you are a military member you must get your Commander’s approval to attend the 4-week GAF Roofing Academy class and get started on their new career today.

Graduates from the class will be offered a job with a GAF certified contractor. Starting salaries range average $20 / hour with great potential for promotion within GAF’s certified contractor network.

To be eligible for this training program, an applicant must be at least 18 years of age, and have a minimum of U.S. high school diploma (GED, or its equivalent from another country). Students are required to have a basic level of understanding in Math and English skills.

The GAF Roofing Academy is in partnership with ProTrain, LLC.

The current class runs until March 10.

Students who want more information can contact ksmith@protrainedu.org or 804-454-1475.