Tacoma Buddhist Temple to hold annual Sukiyaki Dinner, March 5

Submitted by Debby Abe

Get ready to enjoy Japanese food specialties at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple’s annual Sukiyaki Dinner on Sunday, March 5.

This popular community event features sukiyaki, a Japanese hot pot of thinly sliced beef, onions, transparent noodles, tofu, onions and other vegetables in a savory broth. Temple volunteers cook the sukiyaki to order in view of diners.

Also on the menu are chicken teriyaki. mochi (sweet rice) cupcakes, mochi ice cream and Rev. Kakihara’s miso soup. Vegetarian sukiyaki available on request. Menu items range from $2 to $13.

Guests can eat at the temple or get their orders to go. Be sure to get there early before your favorites sell out!

The 2017 Tacoma Buddhist Temple Sukiyaki Dinner will be held Sunday, March 5 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple (1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402), three blocks up the hill from University of Washington Tacoma. More info: www.tacomabt.org, (253) 627-1417, tacoma.buddhist@tacomabt.org