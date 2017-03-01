Ride the Bus with Dr. Anthony Chen

Submitted by Hally Bert at Downtown On the Go

Ride the bus with Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, Director of Health at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, March 7, 2017 at noon. Meet at the DOTG One Stop Shop.

Chen, a frequent transit rider, will lead a conversation about the intersection between health and transportation, while on the Pierce Transit Route 28. This event is your chance to ride the bus with a community leader and ask questions as we cruise through Tacoma.

With the Pierce Transit rollout and the passage of ST3, transit is becoming more integrated into Tacoma’s culture; this means a healthier and more sustainable community. Dr. Chen will share his vision of how this may take shape in our community, and hear your thoughts on this important community transformation.

Event will start at the One Stop Shop. Attendees will receive a loaded ORCA Card and space is limited. RSVP to hallyb@downtownonthego.org.

