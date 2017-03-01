Lakewood’s new Communications Director covers all the bases

Submitted by Chas. Ames

The City of Lakewood has largely succeeded on its communication to residents and businesses. This outreach took a big boost recently.

Lakewood has a history of hiring the most capable and human-oriented talent. Around a month ago, the City hired a new Communications Manager, Brynn Grimley. Grimley is a UW journalism graduate that interned with The Seattle Post-Intelligencer. Grimley began attending Lakewood functions over three years ago as a reporter for The News Tribune. So Grimley is a familiar face to Lakewood officials and already familiar with local issues.

Grimley was not looking for greener pastures, but when she heard about the opening of the Communications Director position, she was reminded of the cutbacks in journalism staff and didn’t want uncertainty hanging over her family’s head.

Now a month into this epoch, Grimley has established her pace.

“In the near future my plan is to attend neighborhood association meetings to introduce myself. My goal is to get to know the people who make up these associations and the residents and tell their stories.”

“Ms. Grimley has a complete understanding of local government,” City Manager John Caulfield said, “and brings extensive experience in communications with a strong background in journalism, media relations, and social media.

“She is a superb communicator and will focus on enhancing the City’s communication programs to provide timely and accurate information to community members, businesses and the media.”

Grimley still keeps the ‘big picture’ in mind.

“Ultimately my goal is to highlight all the things Lakewood has to offer not only with the 60,000 residents of the city, but those outside our boundaries looking for a place to visit or do business.”

Lakewood is fortunate to have one so well-versed in both sides of the communication equation.