JBLM late night firing, March 2-3

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night artillery training Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 (day, evening and night) using 155 mm Howitzer field artillery. One unit, 2nd Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Regiment on JBLM, is scheduled to conduct gunnery tables and nighttime certification training with 155 mm Howitzer field artillery, during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 8 a.m., Thursday through 6 p.m., Friday. Expect Howitzer training during the day, evening and nighttime hours.