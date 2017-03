TACOMA, Wash. — With a tip o’ the cap to the Emerald Isle, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is celebrating the color green during Going Green on Saturday, March 18.

Many of the zoo’s animals will receive “lucky” green treats or toys.

Visitors can also learn about the zoo’s green practices, from conserving wild habitats around the world to living in harmony with local wildlife.

All activities are free with zoo admission.

For more information, visit pdza.org.