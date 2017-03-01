Free Family Arts Event

Submitted by American Legion Auxiliary

This weekend you can enjoy works of art by Veterans in over 50 categories, sponsored by the American Lake VA Hospital and hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary (9600 Veterans Drive SW, Lakewood 98493). Stop by Building 9 Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 between 9 am and 5 pm, or Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm. Many of these Veterans deal with severe challenges, and art is a form of therapy. Division winners from this area will compete at the National Finals in Buffalo NY in October. Last year 4 artists from this show placed nationally.