The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Free Family Arts Event

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by American Legion Auxiliary

This weekend you can enjoy works of art by Veterans in over 50 categories, sponsored by the American Lake VA Hospital and hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary (9600 Veterans Drive SW, Lakewood 98493). Stop by Building 9 Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3 between 9 am and 5 pm, or Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm. Many of these Veterans deal with severe challenges, and art is a form of therapy. Division winners from this area will compete at the National Finals in Buffalo NY in October. Last year 4 artists from this show placed nationally.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *