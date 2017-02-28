Where’s the Colonial Center Clock?

Reader Alan wrote in asking, “This past weekend when I drove through the intersection at Gravelly Lake Dr SW and Bridgeport Way SW they where removing the old clock. Any idea where it was going?” This is where the forthcoming CVS Pharmacy will be built.

According to the City of Lakewood’s Communications Manager Brynn Grimley, “The owners moved it to inside the building that formerly housed the QFC in advance of some work that is being done on the property. The plan is to return the clock to the property once the construction that is planned is complete. It may be in a new location, but will still be in the general area.”