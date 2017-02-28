The Suburban Times

UP for Arts Concert held February 24 in the University Place Atrium

Submitted by Kathy Admire

Submitted by Kathy Admire

UP for Arts, a local volunteer group dedicated to public arts in University Place, sponsored a well-attended concert on February 24 in the City’s Atrium.  The concert featured the South Sound Choir Academy, conducted by Megan Oberfield, including the South Sound Youth Choir, Tacoma Singing Society, and the Tacoma Ringing Society (handbells). 

Jinshil Yi played a solo on the City’s new grand piano, recently gifted by UP for Arts.  The stunning work of award winning painter, Karen Petrillose, was also featured.

