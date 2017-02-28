Rickman serves House Page

Madison Rickman, a student at Curtis Senior High School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by state Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Madison is the daughter of Sarra Vashchenko and Ric Rickman of University Place.

Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings.