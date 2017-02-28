Portrait Party Free Community Festival at TAM, March 5

Making its only West Coast appearance at Tacoma Art Museum (TAM), The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today features winning entries from the juried Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition. The 43 portraits on view in this exhibition were selected from over 2,500 entries! Join TAM to celebrate these commendable portraits (and make one of your own) at a free community festival on Sunday, March 5, from 12:00 – 4:00 pm.

During the lively Portrait Party, visitors can see all of the exhibitions at TAM, meet local artists, and participate in art activities. Try your hand at figure drawing with a live model, create haikus to pair with artworks in the galleries, pose for a Polaroid portrait, and more.

Guided tours of The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today will be held at 12:00 pm and 1:30 pm for visitors who are curious to learn more about the portraiture genre, the artists, and select works in the exhibition.

“Viewing portraiture is a personal experience. There’s something magical about coming face to face with the stunning portraits from The Outwin 2016. Our goal is for visitors to consider the stories that are being told through art, create their own portraits, and also hear unique perspectives from local artists about why portraiture is exciting,” said Britt Board, Associate Director of Education and Community Engagement.

Portrait Party Free Community Festival Schedule of events:

12:00 pm : Guided Tour of The Outwin 2016

o Learn more about the portraiture genre, the artists, and featured works. Tour guides will ask open-ended questions to inspire conversation.

12:30 – 2:30pm : Portraits with Tim Mansen Mansen is an instructor at the Tacoma Academy of Fine Art. He will facilitate a portrait drawing session with a live model. Visitors can grab a stool and create portraits, observe Mansen’s artistic practice, ask questions, and learn insights. “A well-executed portrait provides a unique dialogue between artist, subject, and viewers. I am excited to participate in the Portrait Party and share my perspective on portraiture,” said Mansen.

: Portraits with Tim Mansen 1:30 pm : Guided Tour of The Outwin 2016

o Learn more about the portraiture genre, the artists, and featured works. Tour guides will ask open-ended questions to inspire conversation.

3:00 pm : Rapid Fire Portrait Presentations

o Several local artists will deliver five-minute Rapid Fire Portrait Presentations about their art and the influence of art in the community. Presenters include: Olivia Carson, Delaney Brown, Perry Porter, Tim Mansen, and Kelsey Vogan.

Olivia Carson founded the wedding photography collective Behind The Sea to capture love stories in the greater Seattle area. She has a strong background in analog photography and uses her technical skills to create naturally-lit portraits.

Delaney Brown is a photographer and stylist from Seattle. She specializes in fashion, food, and style.

Perry Porter is a songwriter and painter from Tacoma. Porter’s portraits feature women of color with surreal and manga style art. Raised by several women, Porter believes that women are “magical in every aspect of the word …I want them to almost feel unreal. Something out of dream.”

Tim Mansen is an instructor at the Tacoma Academy of Fine Art, and teaches drawing classes.

Kelsey Vogan is a Tacoma artist specializing in painting and drawing.

Ongoing festival events from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm:

Figure Drawing with a Live Model

o David Gray will demonstrate the process of creating a portrait with a live model. Visitors can participate in the figure drawing activity anytime during the festival. Gray’s signature style has been described as a “personal and contemporary expression of beauty and order which pays homage to the classical tradition in craftsmanship.”

Portrait Haikus in The Outwin 2016 galleries

o As a self-guided activity, visitors are encouraged to compose haikus inspired by works of art inThe Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today. They can place their haikus near the art and read other visitors’ haikus.

Layered Portraiture Art Activity

o Kelsey Vogan, a visual artist from Tacoma, will guide visitors to create multidimensional layered works. Vogan’s goal when creating art is to “explore relationships between mood and form as purely physical elements, and to expose them as psychological environments.”

Polaroid Portraits of Visitors by Ike & Tash’s And Her

o Throughout the festival, the local high school nonprofit group And Her will offer Polaroid portraits of visitors. The portraits can be taken home or shared with others on a magnetic wall. And Her is a service club dedicated to empowering girls in the Greater South Sound region, founded by local photographers Ike and Tash. And Her participants develop mentor relationships, leadership skills, community engagement, and strong bonds with other girls. Tash said, “I think it is so valuable for young people to have a role in the arts, especially in their own back yards. And Her‘s participation in the Portrait Party allows the community to see young people not only valuing the arts, but creating art in a way that is fun, innovative, and unique to their own creative expression.”

The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today will be on view through Mother’s Day, May 14, 2017. This is the fourth iteration of the triennial competition, and the first time that the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery has toured the exhibition outside of Washington, D.C. Take advantage of this free day to come and see portraits from across our nation!

Free Community Festivals are generously supported by the Tacoma Arts Commission. Seasonal support provided by ArtsFund