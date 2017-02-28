Month-long closure of SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 begins March 1

TACOMA – Drivers who use the northbound State Route 7 ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will soon need to plan extra time into their commute.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, contractor crews working on the I-5 – M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project in Tacoma will begin removing the existing SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5. Once the old ramp is gone, crews will reconstruct a new realigned ramp that will join a newly widened I-5. Weather permitting, the around the clock closure is expected to last through the month of March.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured from 38th Street using Interstate 705 and State Route 509 back to northbound I-5.

Special note

During the month-long closure, eastbound State Route 16 drivers using SR 7 as a detour will not be able to return to northbound I-5 via northbound SR 7.

Drivers should also be aware that during the overnight hours of Wednesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 2, all lanes of northbound I-5 near South 38th Street will be rerouted onto the parallel northbound I-5 collector/distributor and detoured via I-705 and SR 509. The closure hours are from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

Rain and snow has again delayed the opening of the new northbound I-5 ramp to northbound State Route 167. If the forecast allows, the work, which involves closing the existing northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 for an entire weekend, will be rescheduled for 10 p.m. Friday, March 3 through 4 a.m. Monday, March 6.

Additional ramp and lane closures for HOV construction involving roadway excavation, paving and restriping activities during the week of February 27 are as follows:

Ramp closures

Monday, Feb. 27

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound State Route 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Eastbound State Route 16 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, March 1

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close around the clock beginning at 5 a.m. , Wed. March 1 through the end of the month.

, through the end of the month. South 38th Street on-ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, March 2

Bay Street on-ramp to northbound SR 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Northbound I-5 exit to 20th Street East will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, March 3

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

the following day. Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

the following day. East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Saturday, March 4

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Weeknight single- and double-lane closures on I-5 are also scheduled between Portland Avenue and L Street, 38th Street to 56th Street, and on eastbound State Route 16 to northbound I-5.