Lakewood Police to introduce Phlebotomy program

On March 2, at 10:00 AM, the Lakewood Police Department will hold a press conference and open house at the Lakewood Police Station to further explain the program, answer any questions and give a demonstration of the blood draw process. Chief Zaro has volunteered to have his blood drawn for the demonstration.

The Lakewood Police Department will be the first in the State of Washington to have officers certified to conduct their own blood draws on DUI arrests. The goal of this program is to reduce the drain on hospital resources and decrease the amount of time it takes to get blood drawn, while improving efficiencies in court testimony and ultimately increasing safety for the motoring public.

Additional information will be provided at the press conference, along with a viewing of the room being used for the blood draws and the demonstration with Chief Zaro.

Washington State law enforcement agencies have also been invited to attend.