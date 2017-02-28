Daffodil Festival princesses bring positive reading experience to Pierce County Libraries

Daffodil Festival princesses will reign for a few hours at most Pierce County Library System locations this spring. The princesses will read stories, visit and pose for photos with kids. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Steve James, executive director of the Daffodil Festival, said the 23 Daffodil princesses and queen, all high school seniors, represent each of the 24 high schools in the Pierce County area. They come from all walks of life and embody “a blend of what the community looks like.”

“Reading with kids at the library is one of the highlights for the princesses,” said James. Two to three princesses arrive for each visit, awash in yellow dresses and tiaras. The princesses are positive, tangible examples of princess role models familiar to children, James said.

Reading with a princess promotes children’s literacy, said Judy Nelson, customer experience manager for Youth Services at Pierce County Library System. “When a princess says reading is important, it’s a powerful message,” said Nelson.

The Daffodil Festival supports children’s literacy through visits to Pierce County Libraries, said James. “The Daffodil Princesses bring a sense of reverence to reading. It’s fun to watch.”

Daffodil Princess appearances

DuPont Pierce County Library

1540 Wilmington Drive 98327 • 253-548-3326

1 p.m., March 4 and April 1

Lakewood Pierce County Library

6300 Wildaire Road S.W. 98499 • 253-548-3302

2 p.m., April 1

Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library

13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma 98444 • 253-548-3304

11 a.m., March 4 and 2 p.m., April 1

South Hill Pierce County Library

15420 Meridian E. 98375 • 253-548-3303

2 p.m., March 4 and April 1

Steilacoom Pierce County Library

2950 Steilacoom Blvd. 98388 • 253-548-3313

11 a.m., March 4 and April 1

Summit Pierce County Library

5107 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446 • 253-548-3321

11 a.m., March 4 and April 1

Tillicum Pierce County Library

14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood 98498 • 253-548-3314

11 a.m., March 4 and April 1

University Place Pierce County Library

3609 Market Place W., Suite 100 98466 • 253-548-3307

11 a.m., March 4 and April 1