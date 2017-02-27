University Place Library closed March 1 for maintenance and improvements

University Place Pierce County Library will be closed Wednesday, March 1, to do some maintenance and improvements to the library’s layout. The library will reopen at noon on Thursday, March 2, two hours later than normal.

Improved Help Desk for better customer service

The biggest change is a larger Help Desk, which will be relocated to a more prominent place by the door, so customers can find it easily. The new spot also improves lines of visibility throughout the library for better safety. Height-adjustable counters will improve ergonomics for customers and staff.

More privacy at computer stations

Four computers will be moved to recessed computer stations, which will allow customers more privacy for their work.

More movies, easier access

Customers will see a major change in the way they check out DVDs. The vending-machine-like towers that previously held DVDs will be removed, so checking out will require fewer steps. Customers will also be able to check out more titles at one time.

Within the DVD section, staff will be on hand to answer customers’ questions and help them find DVDs. An additional self-checkout station will be added for customers’ convenience.

University Place Library is located at 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place.