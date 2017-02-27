Tiny Thoughts

Submitted by Ken Karch, PE

I was fascinated by the recent accounts of the tiny homes movement (described in recent articles in the Seattle Times by Danny Westneat and in the Tacoma News Tribune by Matt Driscoll), and hope the readers will take the time to think of the possibilities.

Potential “customers” might include low income persons in general, who may not have a down payment or monthly income to secure more expensive housing; housing for the capable elderly; back-to-the-land adherents; low-environmental impact proponents; individuals or couples on social security only; non-acquisitives; singles-by-choice; immigrants; persons with limited income or accumulated wealth; starter workers; students with other living costs, including student debt; vacation cottages; and many others.

Think of the Possibilities

Besides the obvious benefit of providing for reducing the cost of housing in an escalating housing market, the tiny homes movement can encourage urban concentration; reduce highway & utility costs (for both the government/utility and the individual); reduce dependence on, and need for, the automobile; increase feasibility of mass transit; reduce homeless numbers; and reduce the cost of delivery of wide variety of necessities and amenities.

Resisters

As with any change, resisters will emerge. Virtually all established organizations having a stake in the status quo will oppose, or at least, remain skeptical of the change. Resisters may include the “positive” resister, who agrees with all the new ideas and programs, but never takes the first step to implement any changes; the “unique” resister, who claims the change may be good for other areas, but clearly doesn’t apply to his/her situation; the “prove it to me” resister, who is willing to move ahead provided all objections are first removed; the “let me be last” resister, whose strategy is to be the last to implement changes, hoping that all these new ideas will die out before his or her area of responsibility must move forward with the new idea; the “we need more time to study ” resister, who will come up with a never-ending list of questions (s)he wants addressed; the “cost justifier” resister who wants everything cost justified prior to any change; and the “incremental change” resister, who resists anything but small incremental change, hoping the idea will die.* All these in addition to the NIMBY (“not in my back yard”) resisters.

The examples in a few forward-looking communities which were described in the two articles cited could serve as case studies for other communities seeking innovative solutions to urban housing problems. This is the thing local governments do best, and which serve as examples to others. Let’s hope other communities have the courage to do so.

*with appreciation to Frank Bowsher’s Educating America