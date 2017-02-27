Sheriff’s Log: Civility: An Endangered Species

By Paul Pastor, Pierce County Sheriff

In America today, we are seeing an increase in social activism and direct action politics. There is nothing wrong with this in a nation which values freedom. But recently, we have seen instances where fringe elements of anarchists and rioters run lawless and wild. And we have seen others invoke hateful, violent language against opponents.

We have heard some very ugly rhetoric. Some of it has been directed at the President and his family. And some has been directed by the President at individuals and institutions.

Recently, I visited the Martin Luther King Memorial in Washington DC. The visit got me thinking about how Dr. King’s approach to political and social action compares to ours.

In his civil rights work, Dr. King was no easy adversary. He was persistent and he was insistent and there were aspects of compromise that he did not care to accept or discuss. It must have been difficult and frustrating to oppose Dr. King for these reasons. But not just for these reasons. He was also someone who knew about occupying the moral high ground and using the power of civility against his opponents. Maintaining dignity and respect helped him gain the upper hand even in the face of violence and hatred.

It is appropriate that the first name of the civil rights movement was “civil.” The tactic employed in lunch counters and buses and on marches was “civil” disobedience. This does not mean that the movement did not contain people who were justifiably angry. Many held fierce resentments both personal and historical. But even if the movement was not perfectly civil, it really was overwhelmingly and amazingly so.

In 2017, in our political battles, we see very little of the morality and civility of Dr. King’s era. At demonstrations, we see bricks and sticks and molotovs and bear spray and gunfire. We see serious violence against police officers.

As a Sheriff, this concerns me. It concerns my Deputies who are responsible for policing protest and civil disobedience. It should concern any citizen of the United States who cares about how words and conduct impact the quality of civic and political life in America.

In all of this, we could benefit from following Dr. King’s example. But this will not be easy. Truly civil direct-action and even civil (truly civil) disobedience requires self-restraint, emotional discipline and solid ethical grounding. It requires an ethic of civility: affording a modicum of respect to people and policies we oppose. In America in 2017, civility is in very short supply.

Today, we inhabit a culture of self-centeredness. Our language is full of trash talk and casting blame and expressions of entitlement. Acting-out and acting-up and vile insults are the order of the day.

By contrast, Dr. King’s language encouraged both social action and personal accountability. It was language with strong moral content often taken from the Old Testament. It invoked the words of Amos and Micah and Isaiah and Moses.

The language was direct and powerful but not demeaning or derogatory. It urged political change but also insisted that any confrontation to provoke change involve a degree courageous humility. When we listen to his words today, even after fifty years, they still resonate.

My visit to the Martin Luther King memorial came at a time when we are a divided and contentious and fearful people. Sadly, our political default mode is a kind of cheap shot rudeness. Anger, ridicule and self-righteousness overwhelm discipline, respect and humility when addressing America’s most urgent social and economic problems.

If we are to strengthen America, we need to do a top-to-bottom status check to upgrade our national character and temperament. America will only achieve its full potential if we decide to raise the moral bar for public engagement and bring the best qualities of who we are to the public arena.