Got a service project? Call in the Cavalry

Submitted by Chas. Ames

Their training and missions would have them driving Strykers and Humvees, but today they drive wheelbarrows and wrenches in service to community.

40+ members of Troop C, 1-14th Cavalry, based at JBLM, reported to Springbrook Park in Lakewood to offer up a few hours of community service on February 24th.

The City of Lakewood is constantly improving its parks, and Springbrook Park is currently undergoing a whirlwind renovation of property expansion, a meeting shelter, a huge community garden area, and a new playground to replace the 15-year-old deteriorating wooden complex.

The detail of Cavalry Scouts dove in with the din of shovels and a gung-ho bonhomie despite unfavorable conditions with mud 8” deep in some locations.

They don’t wait for requests from organizations. According to platoon leader 1LT Nigel Liefveld, they seek out public needs and mount up to pitch in. They have worked at the Tacoma Mission, pulled together for civic renovation at Anderson Island among numerous other projects. Liefveld says they have a self-imposed minimum of a community service project every quarter, every three months!

Project OIC, 1LT Calvin Kelly, strikes a very serious tone about their efforts. “It is important that we give back to the community.” He points out about his unit, “They’re not just soldiers, they’re also citizens.”

The cement mixer arrives and the lieutenants pick up shovels and turn to the task alongside their fellow soldiers.

