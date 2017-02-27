Construction begins on congestion-relief project to improve the I-5/SR 16 interchange in Tacoma

TACOMA – Work to improve connections for carpoolers and buses on the Interstate 5/State Route 16 interchange shifts into high gear next week.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin shifting lanes of traffic on I-5 near SR 16 to allow for construction of a new interchange for high occupancy vehicles (HOV) over the Nalley Valley.

This is the third of three projects designed to improve the I-5/SR 16 interchange and provide a direct connection of HOV lanes between the two highways.

“This project creates one of the last segments of an HOV system that will ultimately stretch from Gig Harbor to Everett,” said WSDOT Regional Administrator John Wynands. “We know that this long construction timeframe has been tough on drivers, and we thank them for their continued support.”

In addition to the new HOV structure, WSDOT’s contractor, Skanska, will rebuild and realign sections of I-5 adjacent to SR 16 to improve safety and traffic flow.

Impacts during construction

During construction, drivers can expect narrowed, realigned lanes, and nighttime lane and ramp closures on I-5 and SR 16.

This week, drivers who use the eastbound SR 16 off-ramp to southbound I-5 will follow a marked detour from 11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 until 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 1 while crews set up a temporary work zone. This work is weather dependent.

The $218 million design-build project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2020.