Discover your Irish and Scots-Irish Ancestry

Learn how to research your family roots with the Ulster Historical Foundation, an Irish non-profit genealogical agency. This free genealogy workshop, sponsored by Friends of Lakewood and South Hill Pierce County Libraries, is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., March 5, at the Pierce County Library System Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma 98446-2215. Registration is required at pcls.us./calendar.

Gillian Hunt and Fintan Mullan, from Ulster Historical Foundation, will give an introduction to Irish and Scots-Irish family history research. Attendees will learn about resources for finding 17th century families in Ireland, and important sources for information from the 18th and 19th centuries, as well as strategies for success.

Ulster Historical Foundation, a principal genealogical research agency in Ireland, publishes historical and educational genealogical books.