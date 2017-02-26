4th Annual Veterans Resource Fair set for May 13

Tito Veterans Advocate will host the 4th Annual community and volunteer driven Veterans Resource Fair at the Tacoma Dome.

At last years 2016 event over 1,000 persons were fed, over $60,000 of gear was handed out and a lot of friendships happened.

What’s in store for 2017?

Last year over 1,400 Veterans and their families attended this event and found local, state, and federal programs, some found jobs, some figured out how to go back to school, some found belonging, but everybody that attended found some type of help.