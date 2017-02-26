4th Annual Veterans Resource Fair set for May 13

Tito Veterans Advocate will host the 4th Annual community and volunteer driven Veterans Resource Fair at the Tacoma Dome.
At last years 2016 event over 1,000 persons were fed, over $60,000 of gear was handed out and a lot of friendships happened.
What’s in store for 2017?
Last year over 1,400 Veterans and their families attended this event and found local, state, and federal programs, some found jobs, some figured out how to go back to school, some found belonging, but everybody that attended found some type of help.
- In Mid-March we will send out emails to sign up groups interested in showing and tabling their services and resources to the public.
- In the beginning of April we will send out emails to start signing up volunteers. As usual we will need volunteers on Friday May 12 (8am – 3pm) to set up, and Saturday (8am – 3pm) to help run the event. Hope to hear from you then.
- If you want to donate in other ways we are always looking for monetary donations and physical donations of “shoes, new underwear and socks, back packs, boots, blankets, sleeping bags, tents, or similar items. We ask for these types of things because we will be providing resources like this to homeless Veterans that come to the event. Please contact us so we can work out any details before the event. Thank you.
