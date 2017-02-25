Under construction: Springbrook Park

This week was a big week for the Springbrook Park expansion project in the city’s Springbrook neighborhood.

Rising from the mud pit that once held the old playground equipment is a new play structure designed with children of all ages and abilities in mind. The Seahawks inspired blue and green equipment spans the play area and includes a large structure for older children and a smaller structure for the younger kids.

The new playground equipment was installed over the course of the week by dedicated volunteers including members of the Springbrook community and its Springbrook Connections group and members of the S-2, 1-14 CAV 1-2 SBCT from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. City parks and recreation and facilities employees also did some heavy lifting.

This is the latest phase in the expansion and redevelopment of the city-owned park in Springbrook.

The city is investing nearly $1 million into the project, allowing the park to more than double in size, make way for new walking trails, picnic tables, a second picnic shelter and the new playground equipment and expansion of the community garden.

Completed work includes installing a bridge over Clover Creek to provide pedestrian access to the park from an isolated area of the community off 47th Avenue Southwest, restoring the Clover Creek shoreline and relocating and expanding the community garden at the park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new park is planned for April 22, Parks Appreciation Day. More information on that event will follow.