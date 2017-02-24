Registration is open for JobFest 2017

Submitted by WorkForce Central

Young adults face an unemployment rate more than double the rest of the population: One in three unemployed individuals in the US is aged 24 or younger. But employers don’t always know where to turn when they want to hire young job candidates.

JobFest—the largest young adult job fair in Washington—offers employers the opportunity to connect face-to-face with hundreds of young job seekers ages 16-24. Businesses wanting to hire young job seekers and nurture them into a long-term career as well as businesses looking to expand their capacity with summer hires can quickly and easily access qualified, entry-level candidates at JobFest 2017.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (includes setup and break down)

WHERE: STAR Center

3873 S 66th St

Tacoma, WA 98409

REGISTER: www.workforce-central.org/jobfestemployer

COST: FREE

Businesses are encouraged to register early to guarantee space at the event. Employer participation in the 2016 event exceeded expectations by 15 percent, and the 2017 event is expected to top last year’s capacity. Even with an expanded footprint at the STAR Center this year, space is filling up quickly.

Businesses seeking increased exposure during the event can become a sponsor by contacting Abigail Taft at 253.284.8807, or by completing and emailing the form at www.workforce-central.org/jobfestsponsors. Sponsorship applications are due no later than February 28.

Learn more about the event at www.workforce-central.org/jobfest.

WorkForce Central strengthens the Pierce County economy by identifying skill gaps between jobseekers and employment opportunities, fostering data-driven decision making, and connecting workforce development partners into a cohesive, collaborative and effective network.