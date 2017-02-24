Preschool Registration for Fall Classes

Submitted by Little Church on the Prairie Preschool

As we all anticipate spring, it is actually time to think about enrolling preschoolers into fall preschool classes! Beginning February 27th, new families may register their preschoolers for fall classes. A non-refundable registration fee of $75.00 covers all children in a family.

To enroll children who are at least 3 years old by August 31st of this year, please visit our website at: lcoppreschool.com to download and print a registration form, or you may come to the campus of Little Church on the Prairie to pick up a registration form. Upon turning in the completed registration form and submitting a check made payable to “LCOP PRESCHOOL” , your child will be registered for a class in the fall, with a tuition payment and a supply fee being due in July.

Enrollment continues until all classes are filled. An Information Meeting for new families will be held on Tuesday evening, March 14th at 6:30 p.m. For further information, please view the website or call 253-588-6631.