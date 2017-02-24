More Fast Trains

Train testing resumes this weekend (Feb. 25-26) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. This time the trains will travel the full 79 miles per hour. Previously they were running at 50 mph.
Drivers are reminded to use caution and make sure they never stop on the tracks. During testing last week there was at least one incident where a truck made it over the track but its trailer did not and was caught by the train crossing signal.
Train facts:
- It can take up to a mile for a train to stop when it’s going full speed.
- At 79 mph will take the trains just shy of 5 minutes to travel through Lakewood city limits.
- Average time gates will be down at each crossing is 45 seconds.
- Most trains will travel through Lakewood at 79 mph.
- Train Length: Amtrak Cascades trains are 650-feet long (approx.) and will travel through Lakewood 12 times a day; Coast Starlight trains are 1,100-feet long (approx.) and will travel through Lakewood twice a day.
Comments
John Arbeeny says
Thank you City of Lakewood for disregarding the welfare of your citizens! With these speed, train length and braking length statistics it is impossible for any of these trains to stop in time if there is an issue at a crossing and that is giving the conductor the benefit of the doubt of being able to see a problem far enough in advance, their reaction time, and remaining distance to the crossing. This is a recipe for disaster. The train is moving at 115.87 fps and the maximum length of 1100 feet takes 9.5 seconds to clear the crossing. If the average gate time is 45 seconds, that leaves about 35.5 seconds to account for. Assume that the gate rises 5 seconds after the train clears the crossing which leaves 30.5 seconds to account for. This means that the gate is lowered while the train is 30.5 seconds away; a distance of 3534 feet away while the stopping distance is 5280 feet (a mile). Even if a conductor could see the problem from 3534 feet away (2/3rds of a mile!) and had instantaneous reflexes (could be several seconds) to apply the brakes, the train would sail through the cross by over 1746 feet………..longer than the train length itself. Didn’t anyone on the Lakewood City Council or AMTRAK figure this out or perhaps the safety of Lakewood residents doesn’t count for much. I expect that the crossing times will be far higher after the first crossing accident which will result in fatalities. All this so the subsidized rail line can save a few minutes on the Portland to Seattle trip which now endangers large portions of urban areas!