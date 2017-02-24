More Fast Trains

Train testing resumes this weekend (Feb. 25-26) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. This time the trains will travel the full 79 miles per hour. Previously they were running at 50 mph.

Drivers are reminded to use caution and make sure they never stop on the tracks. During testing last week there was at least one incident where a truck made it over the track but its trailer did not and was caught by the train crossing signal.

Train facts: