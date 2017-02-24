More Fast Trains

Train testing resumes this weekend (Feb. 25-26) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. This time the trains will travel the full 79 miles per hour. Previously they were running at 50 mph.
Drivers are reminded to use caution and make sure they never stop on the tracks. During testing last week there was at least one incident where a truck made it over the track but its trailer did not and was caught by the train crossing signal.
Train facts:
- It can take up to a mile for a train to stop when it’s going full speed.
- At 79 mph will take the trains just shy of 5 minutes to travel through Lakewood city limits.
- Average time gates will be down at each crossing is 45 seconds.
- Most trains will travel through Lakewood at 79 mph.
- Train Length: Amtrak Cascades trains are 650-feet long (approx.) and will travel through Lakewood 12 times a day; Coast Starlight trains are 1,100-feet long (approx.) and will travel through Lakewood twice a day.
