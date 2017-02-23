Remembering Medicine Creek

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society

Historian Drew Crooks, in a powerpoint presentation, will discuss the momentous Medicine Creek Council that took place on the Nisqually Delta in December 1854. This dramatic event brought together Native Americans and American settlers and changed forever the lives of people residing in the South Puget Sound region. Even now the legacy of Medicine Creek has not faded. Over 160 years old, the Treaty continues to impact our region and both its Native and non-Native inhabitants.

Drew Crooks has a Master of Arts degree in museum studies and has worked for over 30 years with museums in South puget Sound. He has a special interest in researching the complicated relationships of Native Americans, Hudson’s Bay Company employees, and American settlers in the 19th century.

This program will be held at the DuPont Community Presbyterian Church (502 Barksdale Ave, Historic DuPont) 2:00 p.m. Admission is free

Program is sponsored by the DuPont Historical Society and Museum. For more information please call the DuPont Museum at 253-964-2399.