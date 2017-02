Featured Pet Donnet is a big girl in need of big love. Her temperament is sweet, and like all rabbits, she cherishes hop time outside of her cozy cage to give her legs a nice long stretch. Donnet is great for the Netflix binger, content to sit at your side and take in your favorite show.

Sound like the perfect match? Hop down to meet the two-year-old at the Humane Society today — #A514457.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.