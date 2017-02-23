CPSD reports 77.4 percent sign-up rate for College Bound Scholarships

Clover Park School District (CPSD) is pleased to report that 77.4 percent of last year’s eligible eighth graders signed up for the College Bound Scholarship (CBS) program by the June 30 deadline. Statewide, over 30,000—71 percent—of eligible students signed up for the program.

To highlight the role of school districts—and especially middle schools—in signing students up, Governor Inslee has recognized over 200 schools and 103 school districts, including CPSD, with Gold Star Awards. These schools and districts exceeded the statewide average sign-up rate of 71 percent. School district sign-up rates are available on the Washington Student Achievement Council website.

The College Bound Scholarship helps Washington’s low-income students reach higher levels of educational attainment. In combination with other state aid, it covers tuition at public college rates. Eligible students sign up in middle school by June 30 of their eighth grade year to receive an early commitment of state funding.

Even with more students signing up for the program, College Bound high school graduation rates have held steady. For the last five years, they’ve been more than 10 percentage points above the statewide average for low-income students who did not sign up for the program. The 2016 four-year high school graduation rate for College Bound Scholarship students was 76 percent. In comparison, only 64 percent of low-income students who were eligible—but didn’t sign up—graduated in 2016.

The benefits of the College Bound Scholarship program extend beyond high school. College Bound students are enrolling in college at slightly higher than the statewide rate. To receive the scholarship, students must be admitted to and enroll in an eligible college within one year of high school graduation. In 2013-14, College Bound students enrolled in college at a rate of 64 percent. This is three percentage points higher than the statewide college enrollment rate of 61 percent.

“Clover Park School District is proud to receive a gold star for its 77.4 percent sign-up rate,” said Superintendent Debbie LeBeau, “and we hope to get closer to 100 percent with each school year. College Bound Scholarships are just one way our students are creating promising futures as they look forward to college and career.”