Rettig pages for Sen. O’Ban

Summer Rettig, a sophomore at Curtis Senior High School in University Place, recently spent a week at the Capitol working as a page for the Washington State Senate. Summer was one of 13 students who served as Senate pages for the sixth week of the 2017 legislative session.

She was sponsored by Sen. Steve O’Ban, who represents the 28th Legislative District.

“Summer did a great job as our page this week,” said O’Ban, R-Pierce County. “I’m glad she was able to see the legislative process firsthand.”

The Senate Page Program is an opportunity for Washington students to spend a week working in the Legislature. Students are responsible for transporting documents between offices, as well as delivering messages and mail. Pages spend time in the Senate chamber and attend page school to learn about parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. Students also draft their own bills and engage in a mock session.

“I’ve really enjoyed running errands around the Capitol,” Summer said when asked about her favorite parts of the Senate Page Program. “It felt good to be able to help!”

Summer, 15, enjoys playing tennis and participating in the Science Olympiad.

She is the daughter of George and Jennifer Rettig of University Place.